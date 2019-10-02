Quartet of Roxbury Multifamily Projects Proposed

Four projects proposed for city-owned land in and around Roxbury’s central hub of Dudley Square would bring nearly 200 affordable units and 65 market-rate units to the neighborhood.

The projects are the first half of a development wave created by a city initiative to convert vacant, publicly-owned lots into more housing, retail venues and community spaces in the historic heart of Boston’s black community. The developers for the sites were chosen in part by a committee of neighborhood stakeholders.

The largest proposal, by Cruz Development, would sit across Dudley Street from the busy Dudley Square bus station bounded by the neighborhood library and police station. It would contain 55 market-rate condominiums, of which 50 would be priced for buyers making between 70 percent and 80 percent of area median income and 55 apartments priced for renters making 30 percent of area median income. The units would be split by ownership, with the condos concentrated in a 9-story structure and the apartments in a 6-story structure. The project is rounded out by 15,512 square feet of street-level commercial space.

The next-largest, planned for the site of the nonprofit Haley House café on Washington Street, would have four market-rate and eight affordable condo units, plus 62 affordable rental units priced at a mix of affordability levels. The building, by New Atlantic Development and DREAM Development, would include seven artist work spaces and an expanded home for the Haley House’s operations. The project would preserve the existing Haley House building, instead wrapping around it to form a public courtyard and café seating.

New Urban Collaborative is proposing a 25-apartment project with a dramatic lobby design fronting onto a key corner opposite the bus station. Of the units, 20 would be designated affordable.

The final building, proposed by the nonprofit Madison Park Development Corp., would create 20 affordable condominiums in a companion project to a 16-unit project underway next door at 2451 Washington St. The two projects would together create 27 affordable and nine market-rate condominiums.

With the exception of the Cruz project, which would contain a 270-space at-grade garage, the buildings would not provide parking for residents.