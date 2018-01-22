Quincy Developer Buys Waltham Office Park for $80M

Quincy-based Jumbo Capital and Sound Mark Partners of Greenwich, Connecticut have acquired a Waltham office park for $80.1 million.

The company purchased the the 270,196-square-foot Stony Brook Office Park from Clarion Partners.

The 16-acre campus is 100 percent leased and contains four interconnected buildings at 130 Turner St. and a 3,925-square-foot retail building at 5 Turner St. Major tenants include Brainshark, Wolters Kluwer, TIAA, Stanley Black & Decker, Ultratech, DDJ Capital Management and Wells Fargo.

Newmark Knight Frank’s Boston capital markets team represented the seller and its debt team arranged financing.

Tags: Clarion Partners, Jumbo Capital, Stony Brook Office Park