Quincy Looking to Tax Airbnbs

Taking advantage of a new bill passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Charlie Baker late last month, the city of Quincy is looking to tax Airbnb listings in the city.

The law lets municipalities apply up to a 6 percent sales tax on the transaction, applies the state’s 5.7 percent hotel tax and requires hosts to carry a $1 million insurance policy. The law goes into effect July 1. Quincy would seek to apply its full 6 percent local hotel tax to Airbnb units under the proposal, according to the Patriot Ledger.

A 3 percent “community impact fee” would also be applied to rentals owned by hosts that rent out two or more units in the city that are not their primary residence, the report states. Thirty-five percent of the money raised would go to affordable housing efforts.

