Radius Bank Partners with Fintech to Relaunch Online Banking and Mobile App

The almost entirely virtual Radius Bank has partnered with another fintech to enhance and relaunch its online banking platform and mobile app.

The bank announced earlier this week that it has partnered with New York City-based Narmi to make the new offerings possible. Narmi provides technology – namely mobile and online banking – to regional and community financial institutions.

The partnership is Radius Bank’s third fintech partnership of the year, and sixth overall since launching.

“The updates to our personal online and mobile banking platforms significantly improve the customer experience,” Mike Butler, president and CEO at Radius Bank, said in a statement. “Our national client base demands a great 24/7 digital banking experience across all of their devices and this enhanced technology provides just that. We’re excited to partner with an innovative company like Narmi to achieve our goals.”

In addition to the bank’s already established simplified online account opening platform that enables new consumers and small businesses to open a checking account in under three minutes, Radius personal banking clients now enjoy:

Improvements to the user experience, look and feel.

Enhancements to the mobile check deposit and bill payment features.

Ability to directly link Venmo accounts to make person-to-person payments.

Expanded digital tools for budgeting and tracking financial health.

A curated marketplace that includes fintechs Lemonade and Billshark to help clients lower their insurance premiums and monthly bills.

Increased limits for money movement to accounts at different banks and for depositing checks through the app.

Faster access to the customer support team.

“Narmi has tremendous respect for Radius Bank and is proud to be its partner in becoming the nation’s best virtual bank,” Nikhil Lakhanpal, co-founder of Narmi, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Radius on making their digital banking platform even better over the next many years.”

Along with revamping the digital banking experience, Radius also redesigned its public website to provide a seamless and enhanced user experience across all devices. The new website is easier to navigate and provides the customer with additional resources to improve their financial wellness.

