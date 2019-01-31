RateGravity Rebrands to Reflect ‘Missing Human Element’

The mortgage fintech company RateGravity has a new name.

The company announced earlier this week that going forward it will be known as “Own Up” to better reflect how it helps customers achieve their goal of homeownership.

“When Mike Tassone, Brent Shields and I started RateGravity in 2016, our name conveyed our goal of lowering mortgage interest rates by bringing efficiency to an inefficient market,” Patrick Boyaggi, co-founder and CEO of the company, said in a statement. “But our customers helped us to understand that the name was missing the human element of homeownership. That is to say, everyone wants to own a home, not a loan.”

Own Up conducts soft credit inquiries on borrowers and then matches them with lenders the company has vetted and believe show a deep commitment to transparency and customer service. Interest rates can vary between lenders by as much as .50 percent for the same borrower, and misaligned incentives have made the industry difficult to navigate for borrowers, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in payments over the life of the loan.

The company helped more than 1,200 customers secure mortgages worth more than $650 million in 2018, according to its statement. Toward the end of last year, Own Up announced it would expand its operations to other parts of New England.

Tags: FinTech, Name Change, Own Up, RateGravity