Reading Offices Sold to New York Investor for $32M

A fully occupied office building in Reading has sold for $32.25 million after attracting four corporate headquarters tenants.
Joss Realty Partners of New York acquired 55 Walkers Brook Drive, a 139,356-square-foot class A office building, from Rubenstein Partners and Nordblom Co.
East Boston Savings Bank provided $21 million in mortgage financing.
During six years of ownership, the Rubenstein-Nordblom partnership completed a capital improvement campaign and signed leases with Aptus Health, Eliassen Group, Reading Co-Operative Bank, and Weston & Sampson.
Cushman & Wakefield’s Boston-based capital markets team represented the seller. Nordblom will continue as property manager.
Related articles:
Tags: 55 Walkers Brook Drive, Nordblom Co., Rubenstein Partners