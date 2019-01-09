Reading Offices Sold to New York Investor for $32M

Jan 9, 2019

A fully occupied office building in Reading has sold for $32.25 million after attracting four corporate headquarters tenants.

Joss Realty Partners of New York acquired 55 Walkers Brook Drive, a 139,356-square-foot class A office building, from Rubenstein Partners and Nordblom Co.

East Boston Savings Bank provided $21 million in mortgage financing.

During six years of ownership, the Rubenstein-Nordblom partnership completed a capital improvement campaign and signed leases with Aptus Health, Eliassen Group, Reading Co-Operative Bank, and Weston & Sampson.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Boston-based capital markets team represented the seller. Nordblom will continue as property manager.

B&T Daily

