Real Estate, Banking Industries Respond to Capitol Seige

Major figures in the banking and commercial and residential real estate industries roundly condemned Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol Building by supporters of President Donald Trump aimed at halting Congress’ ceremonial affirmation of the 2020 election results.

The National Association of Realtors, the National Multifamily Housing Council, the American Bankers Association, the Mortgage Bankers Association and the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions all called the actions of the mob an “attack on democracy,” while the Independent Community Bankers of America said the events threatened the “constitutional transfer of power” and North America’s Building Trades Unions called for Trump to either immediately step down or be removed from power. Notably, the national branch of commercial real estate trade group NAIOP remained silent.

The mob’s assault unfolded following a White House rally led by Trump where he repeated baseless allegations that he had defeated President-elect Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election and urged them to march on the Capitol, where Congress was meeting to confirm the election results in a constitutionally-mandated action. Trump had earlier urged Vice President Mike Pence to reject the election result, despite the vice president having no legal authority to do so unilaterally, and several Republican senators and representatives had earlier announced plans to object to the election results.

Lawmakers and Pence were evacuated from the building after the rioters pushed aside the limited police presence and broke into the building, shouting and waving Trump and United States flags. The deployment of federal police, Virginia state troopers and 1,100 National Guard troops allowed Congress to reconvene and complete the counting late Wednesday night.

Lawmakers’ offices were damaged by the attackers. Police also said they recovered two pipe bombs, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee and a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on Capitol grounds. One woman was shot and killed under unclear circumstances when the mob tried to break through a barricaded door guarded by armed police.

Real Estate: Attack is ‘Abhorrent’

Real estate industry leaders expressed horror at Wednesday’s events.

“The scenes we are watching unfold as a nation are shocking and leave us in disbelief, National Association of Realtors President Charlie Oppler said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “America’s largest trade association stands with our democracy and our nation’s centuries-old observance of peaceful protests and the peaceful transfer of power. What happened today at the U.S. Capitol was an assault on both. […] These are scenes that should not stand in the United States of America and are no part of our fabric as a free, compassionate and tolerant people.”

Doug Bibby, president of the National Multifamily Housing Council, called the attack on the Capitol “abhorrent.”

“This afternoon’s abhorrent assault on the United States Capitol and on the underpinning institutions of our democracy must come to an end. NMHC calls on lawmakers to live up to their oaths and certify the results of the 2020 election as soon as they can safely do so,” Bibby said in a statement Wednesday night. “In 1863 at Gettysburg, President Lincoln consecrated that ground with the words ‘and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.’ Members of Congress now have an urgent responsibility to fulfill that creed, protect our system of government and complete the certification of Electoral College ballots.”

Bankers: ‘The World Is Watching’

Banking leaders were equally aghast.

“MBA condemns the vicious, lawless mob that descended on the U.S. Capitol today and wreaked havoc on our democratic process. Their actions were abhorrent and not representative of the ideals and character of America. The United States’ democracy is the model for the world; those who deliberately undermine or disrespect it, or who fail to protect it, should be ashamed,” Mortgage Bankers Association President and CEO Robert Broeksmit said in a statement. “We are calling for an immediate peaceful end to today’s assault on our democracy. The world is watching, and nothing can deter us from completing this peaceful transfer of power.”

American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols called the actions of the pro-Trump mob “reprehensible.”

“This is a dark day for our democracy. The violence playing out on Capitol Hill and in the streets of Washington is reprehensible and should shock and sadden all of us. Our nation is better than this,” he said in a statement. “At this challenging moment for our country, and for so many Americans, our elected leaders must immediately condemn today’s mob riot and do everything they can to support the peaceful transfer of power.”

Independent Community Bankers of America President and CEO Rebeca Romero said the attack was “a dark day” for America.

“The United States Capitol was unlawfully invaded today threatening the constitutional transfer of power as well as the sanctity of human life. It is a dark day for our country, but the nation’s community bankers know we are better than this. We send prayers for our country, our communities, our citizens, our elected leaders, and our public servants. The sun will rise tomorrow on the greatest nation in the world, and we must work together to overcome these challenges and find a path forward filled with compassion, understanding, and consensus,” she said in a statement Thursday morning.

The main credit union trade group said “destruction of property is unacceptable.”

“Regardless of our political ideologies, violence and destruction of property is unacceptable. NAFCU believes in the Constitution and tolerance, and the violent chaos on Capitol Hill is attacking the foundations of our democracy. This is a sad moment for our country; NAFCU is committed to bringing about changes for a brighter future,” National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions President and CEO Dan Berger said in a statement

Unions Call for Trump’s Removal

Two notable exceptions rounded out industry reactions: a call from the nation’s largest association of construction unions for Trump’s immediate removal from office, and silence from the national office of NAIOP, the commercial real estate development association.

“Today’s despicable events are unprecedented, and, as we have all seen, are extremely dangerous. North America’s Building Trades Unions call on President Trump to immediately step down and transfer power per the Constitution and the Presidential Succession Act of 1947. If he refuses, the Cabinet must immediately invoke the 25th amendment to remove the President. Any less action by the Cabinet, and America should consider them all co-conspirators,” NABTU President Sean McGarvey said in a statement.

McGarvy also called for the immediate resignation of Senators Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, who led efforts to object to Congress’ certification of the election results, and the 12 other senators and 140 House Republicans who joined them. McGarvey also called for a bipartisan commission to “investigate and identify all planners, funders, and coordinators of this attempted coup and refer them to prosecution by the U.S. Justice Department, and further for them to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“If these actions are not taken immediately, in anticipation of what is already one of the worst domestic episodes in our country’s history, things could get much worse over the next 14 days very quickly. Thus, we urge all law-abiding Americans to stand up and demand the same to protect our precious democracy from tyrants and thugs,” he said.

NAIOP’s national office did not issue a statement on the attack, instead posting a message to its social media accounts featuring a serene stock photo of the Capitol Building an hour after the pro-Trump mob had broken into the building, touting an analysis by its top lobbyist that “the dynamics of a closely divided Senate and House make passing partisan sweeping legislation difficult.”

The group did not respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.