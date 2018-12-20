Red Sox Owners File Plans for 5,000-Seat Fenway Theater

Owners of the Boston Red Sox will seek approval for a 5,000-capacity performing arts center and new function space in the Fenway Park bleachers section.

The Fenway Theater would host events throughout the year, including game days, Fenway Sports Group said in filing plans with the city. Concert promoter Live Nation would manage the theater, the Boston Globe reported in September.

Upgrades to Fenway Park would include new concessions and restrooms connected to the rear of the bleacher section, and a function hall with “sweeping views” of the ballpark.

The team also plans to build new lobby, commissary and loading dock areas inside the ballpark which also would serve the theater.

The 1.5-acre triangle of land at the corner of Ipswich and Lansdowne Streets currently includes surface parking and a building used for parking and service areas for the ballpark.

As proposed, the project does not require zoning variances, according to a letter submitted to the Boston Planning and Development Agency by Jonathan Gilula, a Red Sox executive vice president. The proposal is subject to the BPDA’s Article 80 large project review which assesses impacts to transportation, urban design, the public realm and infrastructure.

