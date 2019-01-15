Redevelopment of Former State Mental Hospital Moves Forward

The conversion of the former Westborough State Hospital to housing is moving forward after national homebuilder Pulte Homes bought the property for $7 million.

The derelict, 37-acre campus’ buildings will likely be torn down and replaced with new construction, according to the Worcester Business Journal.

There currently is no timeline for the project, which will be called Del Web Chauncy Lake.

The company has 12 properties in Massachusetts in MetroWest, the southern Route 128 area, Plymouth and the Merrimack Valley, according to Pulte’s website.

Tags: Del Web Chauncy Lake, Pulte Homes, Westborough State Hospital