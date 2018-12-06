Reel House Operators Set Sights on Revere Beach

The operators of the Reel House restaurant on the East Boston waterfront and two Mohegan Sun restaurants have signed on to operate a bar and grill at a new Revere Beach development.

John and Michael Aldi have leased 5,000 square feet at 500 Ocean Ave., a 305-unit apartment complex under construction at 500 Ocean Ave.

The restaurant and bar will include outdoor seating and a “creative menu and cocktail program,” developer Gate Residential announced this week.

The Aldis also are investors and operators of Pier 6 in Charlestown and MIJA Cantina & Tequila Bar at Faneuil Hall. Gate Residential is pre-leasing another rental complex in Revere, the 195-unit One Beachmont.

Tags: 500 Ocean, Gate Residential, One Beachmont, Pier 6, Reel House