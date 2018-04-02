RE/MAX Leading Edge to Launch Insurance Agency

Winchester-based RE/MAX Leading Edge will partner with Scotti Insurance Agency to provide insurance services via a new agency, Leading Edge Insurance. The new entity is a full-service insurance agency that will provide local families and businesses sound advice on policies and professional claims handling.

Leading Edge Insurance will be co-owned and operated by RE/MAX Leading Edge owners Paul Mydelski, Linda O’Koniewski, Steve Chuha and Eileen Hamblin, and Scotti Insurance owner Mike Scotti.

“Consumers today are looking for a one-stop shopping experience,” Paul Mydelski, founder and chairman at RE/MAX Leading Edge, said in a statement. “The real estate transaction requires the advice and services of not only the real estate professional but a mortgage lender, attorney and insurance agent as well. Often the insurance requirement is an afterthought and becomes a last-minute purchase. This partnership provides an opportunity for us to provide that one-stop shopping solution.”

Family-owned and operated by President Mike Scotti, Winchester-based Scotti Insurance Agency was founded in 1947. It offers a range of personal, commercial and business insurance solutions. Leading Edge Insurance will offer the same insurance products and will work hand-in-hand with RE/MAX Leading Edge real estate agents.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about partnering with the RE/MAX Leading Edge team,” Scotti said in a statement. “RE/MAX Leading Edge has been a client of ours since 2001. Their client centric values align nicely with ours and I’m looking forward to helping them provide the best value possible to their buyers and sellers.”