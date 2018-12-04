Renovations Planned at South Shore Office Park

Renovations are planned at a Hingham office building, which its owners hope will reposition it as attractive Class A office space.

A.W. Perry, a real estate investment and services firm with offices in Boston and Hingham, has partnered with Vantage Builders Inc., a general contracting and construction firm based in Waltham on a core and shell renovation project at 4 Pond Park, A.W. Perry’s former regional headquarters in South Shore Park.

Built in 1980, 4 Pond Park is a 28,841-square-foot, 3-story office building located off Route 3 at Exit 15, close to the Derby Street Shoppes. The building is adjacent to a new medical facility at 2 Pond Park, close to the entrance of South Shore Park.

The core and shell renovations planned include a new exterior envelope, new restrooms and building systems. New landscaping and exterior parking lot lighting will also be added. Completion is targeted for next spring.

“We are very pleased to reintroduce 4 Pond Park to the South Shore market and to partner with Vantage Builders on this project,” Richard Beal, president of A.W. Perry, said in a statement. “4 Pond Park will be an attractive Class A Office option for professional office firms looking to establish a Hingham corporate headquarters location.”

Perry hopes the building’s sawtooth architecture will entice tenants with an opportunity for creative and flexible office layouts.

“4 Pond Park is a great option for a firm that is looking to put their own signature stamp on and design brand-new office space that will suit their needs,” Kerri Gallaway, portfolio asset manager at A.W. Perry, said in a statement.

Tags: A.W. Perry, A.W. Perry Inc., Hingham, South Shore, Vantage Builders Inc.