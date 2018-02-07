Rent Hike Prompts AG to Request Bigger Budget

Facing a rent hike for office space and struggling to retain highly qualified and specialized lawyers, Attorney General Maura Healey asked lawmakers on Tuesday to give her office more money in fiscal 2019 than Gov. Charlie Baker recommended in his budget proposal.

The attorney general’s office secured $801 million in savings and recoveries for Massachusetts in fiscal 2017, including $79 million that went into state coffers, Healey told the House and Senate Ways and Means committees.

That represents $17 recovered or saved for every dollar invested in the top prosecutors’ office, according to office of the attorney general.

Baker recommended a budget for Healey’s office of $48.6 million, and Healey asked lawmakers to fund her office at “just over” $50 million, including $1.2 million more for the “main account,” an additional $38,000 for wage enforcement, and $158,000 more than the governor recommended to tackle Medicaid fraud.

The attorney general’s office received $48.6 million in the fiscal 2018 budget, according to the Office of Administration and Finance. There was a “significant” rent hike at 100 Cambridge St., a Beacon Hill building where some of the attorney general’s office space is located, and the office’s main account has decreased by more than $4 million since 2009, Healey told lawmakers. That decrease has “made it harder for us to hire and retain highly qualified and specialized attorneys, investigators, analysts and other staff,” she said, according to her prepared remarks.

After lawmakers hold a series of hearings on the annual spending bill, the House Committee on Ways and Means produce its own version of the budget.

