Report: Berkshire Mall ‘Struggling,’ Behind on Taxes

The Berkshire Mall is “struggling” and is behind on its real estate taxes, according to a report in the Berkshire Eagle.

The Lanesboro mall, just north of Pittsfield, is facing court action over $276,000 it owes to the Baker Hill Road District.

“The mall is struggling. We’re trying to do our best,” Michael Kohan, principal of the Kohan Retail Investment Group, told the paper. “I’m not trying to make a hard time for anybody.”

Several times since buying the mall in September 2016, the paper reports, Kohan has faced threats of losing the property, only to pay his back taxes at nearly the last minute.

