Report: More Credit Unions Offer Free Checking Accounts

May 22, 2018
Many more credit unions offer free checking accounts than banks, according to a new Bankrate report; 82 percent of credit unions offer free checking accounts to everyone, compared with just 38 percent of banks.

Credit unions are also the clear leaders when it comes to overdraft fees, which average $28.20 at credit unions and $33.38 at banks.

“Credit unions have a much higher instance of free checking, much lower fees and much lower thresholds to avoid a fee,” Greg McBride, CFA and Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, said in a statement. “Credit unions should absolutely be included in your search for an institution as a price-sensitive consumer.”

An area where credit unions align very closely with banks is ATM surcharges. Ninety-two percent of the credit unions in Bankrate’s survey charge non-members who use their ATMs, versus 99 percent of banks. The most common fee for each type of financial institution is $3.

There’s also a separate ATM fee that many institutions charge their own customers who use out-of-network ATMs. This is typically $1.50 at credit unions and $2.50 at banks. Thirty-six percent of credit unions offer their members at least one free out-of-network withdrawal per week, while 30 percent of banks do the same.

Still, although credit unions have many advantages, McBride says, “There is no one-size-fits-all institution.”

He adds that consumers should also be savvy and not expect one institution to serve all of their needs. For instance, you can open a no-fee checking account at a credit union while maintaining your high-yield savings account at an online bank.

“I’d remind consumers that it doesn’t have to be an all or nothing strategy,” said McBride. “It often pays to be a free agent.”

