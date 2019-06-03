Report Finds State Has One of Strongest Economies In U.S.

Massachusetts has one of the best state economies in the country.

That’s according to a recent Wallethub report that compared state economies in the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. The data ranges from GDP growth to startup activity to share of jobs in high-tech industries.

Massachusetts had the third best state economy in the study, behind only Washington and Utah.

In the innovation potential sub-category, Massachusetts ranked first. The Bay State also ranked first in highest percentage of jobs in high-tech industries, and tied for first in the category that ranked most independent inventor patents per 1,000 working-age population.

California and Colorado rounded out the top five, while the worst five state economies consisted of West Virginia, Hawaii, Mississippi, Louisiana and Alaska.