Report: Push for Wind Energy Could Create Thousands of Jobs

By The Associated Press | Apr 30, 2018
The planned creation of 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind power should create over 3,000 “job years” during construction over the next 10 years and generate between $675 million and $800 million in direct economic output in Massachusetts.

That’s the conclusion of a report released this week by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, a state economic development agency. A job year is defined as one person working full-time for one year.

In 2016, Governor Baker signed a bipartisan energy bill that authorized the largest procurement of clean energy generation in Massachusetts’ history, including approximately 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind energy.

Three projects – Vineyard Wind, Bay State Wind and Deepwater Wind – are all vying to produce some or all of an initial 800 megawatts of offshore wind energy.

