Report: UPS Plans New Distribution Center in Worcester County

UPS has bought $18 million worth of land in Shrewsbury and Grafton as part of a plan for a new distribution center in Worcester County, according to a report by MassLive.

The purchases total 226 acres of undeveloped land. The town of Grafton heard a formal proposal for the $200 million, 800,000-square-foot regional distribution center in October.

If approved, the project will be built next to the Centech Business Park and the Grafton Commuter Rail station.

