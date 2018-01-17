Retail Brokerage Merges with The Dartmouth Co.

Lynnfield-based retail brokerage Powers & Co. has agreed to merge with The Dartmouth Co. of Boston.

Owned by 25-year leasing specialist Mary Powers, the Lynnfield firm specializes in representation of retail landlords throughout New England. Powers joins The Dartmouth Co. as an executive vice president.

The transaction will enhance The Dartmouth Co.’s suburban presence, Principal Scott Black said in a statement.

Founded in 1991, The Dartmouth Co. represents more than 90 retailers, restaurants and service-sector businesses. The firm provides services including investment sales, dispositions, consulting and property management, and recently formed a retail property management division.

In addition to its Newbury Street offices, Dartmouth has offices in Westport, Connecticut; Paramus, New Jersey; Albany, New York and New York City.

