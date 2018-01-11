Revamped Downtown Crossing Building Sold to Israeli Investor

Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe has acquired a 28,690-square-foot mixed-use building at 41 Winter St. in Boston’s Downtown Crossing.

The seller, Frazer Capital, acquired the 8-story property for $12 million in January 2016 and recently completed a renovation program. A lease by Liberty Travel brought the building up to full occupancy.

The purchase price of $24.8 million equates to $864 per square foot. Newmark Knight Frank’s Boston-based capital markets team represented the seller.

“This asset offers an attractive combination of stable in-place income and achievable upside potential, located directly adjacent to excellent public transportation,” NGK Associate Director Paul Penman said in a statement.

Tel Aviv-based Gazit-Globe owns 130 properties worth an estimated $10 billion in 13 countries.

Tags: downtown crossing, Frazer Capital, Gazit-Globe