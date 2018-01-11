Rhode Island Man Charged with Boston Bank Robbery

A Rhode Island man was charged in federal court in Boston with bank robbery.

Stephen A. Davidow, 55, of Pawtucket, was charged with one count of bank robbery. Davidow appeared before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell yesterday and was ordered detained.

According to court documents, between Dec. 6 and Dec. 11, 2017, an individual, later identified as Davidow, robbed four banks in the Greater Boston area. Based on the physical location of the banks, bank surveillance footage, the bank tellers’ descriptions of the robber and other similarities, law enforcement determined that the same individual was involved in each robbery. On Dec. 15, 2017, having distributed images of the alleged perpetrator on the local news, law enforcement received a tip that the suspect was Davidow. Photos of Davidow were shown to one of the tellers who then positively identified him as the man who robbed the bank. The investigation also revealed that Davidow has a 2007 bank robbery conviction in federal court in Rhode Island and had an active warrant for a violation of his supervised release.

The charge provides for a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Tags: bank robbery, Boston, U.S. District Court