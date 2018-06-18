Rhode Island Man Charged with Multiple Bank Robberies

A Rhode Island man last Thursday was charged in federal court in Boston with three additional counts of bank robbery.

Stephen A. Davidow, 55, of Pawtucket, was charged in a superseding indictment with four counts of bank robbery. Davidow was previously charged with one count of bank robbery.

According to court documents, between Dec. 6 and Dec. 11, 2017, an individual later identified as Davidow robbed four banks in the Greater Boston area. Based on the physical location of the banks, bank surveillance footage, the bank tellers’ descriptions of the robber and other similarities, law enforcement determined that the same individual was involved in each robbery. After distributing images of the alleged perpetrator on the local news, law enforcement received a tip on Dec. 15 that the suspect was Davidow. Photos of Davidow were shown to one of the tellers who positively identified him as the man who robbed the bank.

During the time of the robberies, Davidow was on supervised release following a 2007 conviction for bank robbery in Rhode Island. He was arrested on Dec. 18, 2017, on a Rhode Island federal warrant prior to being transported to Massachusetts in January 2018.

Tags: bank robbery, Greater Boston, Rhode Island Man