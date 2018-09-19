Rhode Island Man Pleads Guilty to Bank Robbery

A Rhode Island man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to four counts of bank robbery.

An individual later identified as Stephen A. Davidow, 55, of Pawtucket, robbed four banks in the Greater Boston area between Dec. 6 and Dec. 11, 2017. Based on the physical location of the banks, surveillance footage, the bank tellers’ descriptions of the robber and other similarities, law enforcement determined that the same individual was involved in each robbery.

After distributing images of the alleged perpetrator to the local news, law enforcement received a tip that the suspect was Davidow on Dec. 15, 2017. Photos of Davidow were shown to one of the tellers who positively identified Davidow as the man who robbed the bank.

During the time of the robberies, Davidow was on supervised release for a 2007 bank robbery conviction in Rhode Island. He was arrested on Dec. 18, 2017, in Massachusetts on a Rhode Island federal warrant.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

