Roastery Opening Location in Worcester

Worcester’s Mercantile Center will add a new retail tenant this fall as coffeehouse Fuel America opens its first cafe outside Boston.

The cafe and roastery, which has existing locations in Brighton and at Logan International Airport, leased 5,264 square feet at 100 Front St. Cafes feature on-site roasting and a variety of specialty coffee and espresso drinks, sandwiches, baked goods and smoothies.

Wellesley-based Franklin Realty Advisors and Washington Capital Management are co-developers of the Mercantile Center, which includes 646,000 square feet at 100 and 120 Front St. and a 1,647-space garage.

Tags: Franklin Realty Advisors, Fuel America, Worcester Mercantile Center