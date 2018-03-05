Robotics Manufacturer Moving to Lowell

The Boston office of Cresa has structured a five-year lease agreement for 22,450 square feet at the Cross River Center in Lowell for NextShift Robotics, a provider of robotics systems for ecommerce order fulfillment and cellular manufacturing.

The new location will house its corporate office as well as its Robotics Test Center, where its engineers will manufacture and test their material handling systems. Nearly doubling the size of its former site in Billerica, the new space offers NextShift Robotics the ability to expand operations as the company grows. Sen. Eileen Donoghue, Lowell Mayor William Samaris and members of the city of Lowell participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 27 to mark the grand opening.

“A successful seed funding round combined with this move represents a new chapter for us as we continue to grow and develop autonomous warehouse robots. We are excited about our patented technology that can transform fulfillment for the rapidly growing e-commerce industry,” Mary Ellen Sparrow, CEO and co-founder of NextShift Robotics, said in a statement. “Cresa representatives showed us a number of properties that met our budget, location requirements and fit within our tight timeline. … Lowell has a growing tech community with business resources that are attractive to startups. We look forward to settling in and welcoming additional team members to our new space.”

The Cross River Center is an 836,000 square-foot mixed-use research and development building located at 1001 Pawtucket Boulevard. The building provides a full-service cafeteria, conference facilities, a fitness center, loading facilities and on-site parking.

“It was a pleasure to work with NextShift Robotics. We successfully worked together under a tight turnaround time of only 30 days to select a site and execute a lease,” Joseph Doyle, principal at Cresa, said in a statement. “With ample amenities and favorable lease terms, the Cross River Center will allow NextShift Robotics the space and flexibility needed to position itself for future growth.”

Joseph Doyle and Nathaniel Heilbron of Cresa negotiated the lease for NextShift Robotics. The landlord, Farley White, was represented by Steve Horan.

