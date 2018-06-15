Rockland Trust Relocates and Expands Hyannis Branch

Rockland Trust is relocating its Hyannis branch to offer more services to customers.

The bank recently announced today that on Monday it will move its current Hyannis branch at 445 Main St. to 765 Main St.

In addition to offering consumer and business banking services, the new branch will serve as the Rockland’s Cape Cod commercial lending center supported by a team led by Senior Vice President and Regional Commercial Lending Manager Brian Griffin.

The branch will also be home to a new investment management center, providing a full suite of wealth management services through Rockland Trust’s investment management group.

“We’re excited about the many ways in which our new state-of-the-art branch will enable us to better serve our customers within the Hyannis and surrounding Cape Cod community,” Robert Cozzone, Rockland Trust’s CFO and executive vice president of consumer and business banking, said in a statement. “The new, more modern space and accessible location will help us build even stronger relationships and deepen our commitment to supporting the financial needs of our customers.”

The two-level branch will feature a modern design with an open floor plan and teller pods, free Wi-Fi, a drive-up ATM, an ATM in the lobby that dispenses cash in multiple denominations and safe deposit services.

When customers enter the branch they will be greeted by a Rockland Trust relationship banker, who will assist them with their banking needs.

Hyannis will join Osterville as the Rockland Trust’s second investment management group office on Cape Cod.

