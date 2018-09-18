Rogers & Gray Insurance Opens Quincy Office

Rogers & Gray Insurance has opened a new office in Quincy, the company’s 10th location in the state. Rogers & Gray Insurance said in a statement that this new office is to accommodate rapid growth in the company and to be more accessible to Boston clients.

“We have an ambitious recruiting strategy for the next five years where we expect to add hundreds of jobs. This move will allow us to draw from the diverse pool of talented college graduates and executives in the Boston area,” Michael Robinson, chairman of Rogers & Gray, said in a statement.

The new office is located at 1266 Furnace Brook Parkway. Team members from the company’s Kingston headquarters will relocate to the new space to work with clients on real estate, lending and financial service projects.

