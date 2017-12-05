Rotating Mix Of Local Retailers Opens Thursday At One Seaport

A new retail concept opening Thursday at 68 Seaport Boulevard in Boston will feature a rotating mix of approximately a dozen brands, One Seaport developer WS Development announced.

Founded by former Crane & Lion employees Kaity Cimo and Katharine ReQua, For Now will serve as a pop-up incubator for a variety of concepts. The first round of 14 vendors includes the Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab, South Boston-based women’s apparel line Alice Walk and South Boston artist Seth Minkin.

“We are partnering with emerging brands and giving them a platform to share the costs of a store and test retail in a low-risk environment,” Cimo said in a statement.

Tags: For Now, One Seaport, WS Development