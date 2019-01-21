Rowing Studio Coming to Lovejoy Wharf

An indoor rowing studio with expansion plans for more than 150 locations nationwide by year’s end is coming to Boston’s Lovejoy Wharf.

Row House plans to open within the luxury condominium building that was completed in late 2017. Residents will qualify for discount memberships, developer Related Beal said.

Led by franchisees Gyee and Bob O’Malley, the studio is the first Boston location for Row House, which provides 45-minute group classes. All of the commercial space at Lovejoy Wharf is now leased.

The Row House will be located at 25 Lovejoy Wharf next to Alcove restaurant.

Tags: Lovejoy Wharf, Related Beal, Row House