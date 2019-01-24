Roxbury Affordable Housing Complex Sold for $22.7M

Jan 24, 2019

Madison Park Development Corp. has acquired the Haynes House Apartments, located in Roxbury, for $22.7 million.

The property features a 138,710-square-foot residential building comprised of 131 units. The affordable housing property consists of one- and two-bedroom units and accepts Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers.

Haynes House Apartments was built in part with financing obtained through the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program. In addition to providing apartments for low-income households, this property could include some market rate units.

Related articles:


B&T Daily

Roxbury Affordable Housing Complex Sold for $22.7M

by Banker & Tradesman time to read: <1 min
B&T Daily Marlborough Biopharma Property Sells for $4.5M
B&T Daily Essex Brewery Gets Go-Ahead Thanks to State Loan
0