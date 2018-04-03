Sagan Realtors Merges with Harborside Sotheby’s International

Sagan Realtors and Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty have merged and will now operate as Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty. The merger strengthens the agency’s presence in Swampscott and Marblehead and further expands its reach across Essex County.

“Merging with Sagan Realtors, which has such a rich heritage in Swampscott, Marblehead and throughout the North Shore combined with our strong presence in these markets, will position Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty as one of the area’s top brokerages,” Michael Cannuscio, partner, said in a statement. “Our shared goal is to continue to expand and evolve our services and marketing programs to deliver exceptional service to our valued clients.”

Sagan Realtors’ Shari Sagan McGuirk and Julie Sagan will become partners at the firm along with Cannuscio, Matt Dolan and Dick McKinley, former owners of Harborside.

“We are a local independent company with deep roots in the community. Our team will continue to honor its legacy of caring for the community and our clients as we elevate our level of service, expand our resources and broaden our marketing reach,” Phyllis Sagan, former broker/owner of Sagan Realtors, who will become president of Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement. “Merging with Harborside SIR and the affiliation with the Sotheby’s International Realty brand provides our team with greater access to the most current, ground-breaking, and effective tools and marketing networks to help our clients reach their real estate goals. The essence of our business model remains the same; locally owned and independently operated. We will continue to treat our clients like family and be active philanthropic contributors to the community.”

Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty now employs more than 75 independent sales associates and will maintain its offices in Swampscott and Marblehead.

Tags: Harborside Sotheby's International Realty, merger, Sagan Harborside Sotheby's International Realty, Sagan Realtors