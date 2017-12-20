Sale Of Globe Site Nearing Finish Line

Burlington-based developer Nordblom Co. and partner Alcion Ventures of Boston are expected this week to complete their acquisition of the Boston Globe’s 16.6-acre Morrissey Boulevard property which is slated for conversion into a light industrial complex.

The purchase price is approximately $84 million, according to the Real Reporter real estate publication.

Nordblom plans to convert the 690,000-square-foot former newspaper complex into commercial space including light industrial, creative office, technology, life sciences with a small retail and restaurant component, according to a Nov. 1 notification letter to the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

The project also will include pedestrian realm improvements connecting the property to the MBTA’s JFK-UMass Red Line station.

The Globe completed its office relocation to 53 State St. in June.

Tags: Alcion Ventures, Boston Globe, Nordblom Co.