Salem Five Buys Naming Rights to NESN Studio

Salem Five Bank has signed a multiyear agreement with New England Sports Network for the naming rights to NESN’s Watertown studio. It will now be called the Salem Five Studio.

“Over the past few years, we looked at several opportunities that would help improve our brand awareness and further accelerate our growth,” Salem Five President and CEO Ping Yin Chai said in a statement. “After that extensive review, it was clear that this is absolutely the right partnership to help us grow our banking, insurance, wealth management and mortgage businesses.”

Salem Five said it will have two permanent brand fixtures within the studio space and a digital ribbon on the largest LED monitor. The bank said it will be prominently featured in all NESN studio shows, including pre- and postgame coverage of away Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins broadcasts and intermission coverage for Bruins away games.

The studio had been redesigned last year and has six LED monitors, including two that span the width of the space on opposite ends. They will feature Salem Five in NESN’s coverage.

“We are thrilled to unveil the Salem Five Studio in [Monday’s] Bruins broadcast against the Columbus Blue Jackets,” NESN President and CEO Sean McGrail said in the statement. “This is the first time in network history that we’ve given exclusive naming rights to a sponsor for a studio space and we’re looking forward to utilizing this truly cutting-edge studio to bring the Salem Five brand to life for our Red Sox and Bruins audience.”

Salem Five said its partnership with NESN extends across the physical studio, NESN’s Red Sox and Bruins programming, and NESN’s social media channels. The bank will also be incorporated into weekly in-game features on NESN’s telecast of Red Sox and Bruins games.

Salem Five has about $5.8 billion in assets and 34 retail branches in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk counties. The bank also has several divisions, including Salem Five Mortgage Co., Salem Five Wealth Management and Trust and Salem Five Insurance.