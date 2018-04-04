Salsify Expands With Move to Financial District

E-commerce firm Salsify will nearly double its office footprint in Boston with a move from 3 Center Plaza to 53,912 square feet at 75-101 Federal St.

Completed in 1988, 101 Federal St. contains 561,524 square feet of class A office space in a 31-story tower as part of the 826,338-square-foot 75-101 Federal St. complex. Salsify occupies 30,000 square feet at Synergy Investment’s Center Plaza.

Salsify has raised $54.6 million in venture capital funding in three rounds since 2013, according to Crunchbase. It’s currently advertising openings for 19 job titles, including sales, marketing, business and product development, engineering and product management.

Newmark Knight Frank’s David Martel, Tim Bianchi and Alison Cavanaugh represented ownership. CBRE/New England’s Charles Kavoogian represented Salsify.

