Santander Opens New Boston Branch

Santander Bank has opened a new branch on Boylston Street that combines a traditional branch with a co-working space.

Located at 885 Boylston St., Whiskey’s former location, the new branch is a hybrid of Santander’s traditional bank model and its “Work Café,” the bank said in a statement. The Work Café is an innovation hub for local businesses and the community to collaborate, the bank said. The branch also has conference rooms the public can use for meetings and space for after-hours events. The bank has relocated from its 575 Boylston St. branch to the new location, according to regulatory filings.

“We have been investing in our branch network, and this iconic location in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood features Santander’s innovative design that encourages engaging, consultative client interactions along with a relaxed environment where clients can meet with bankers and other members of the community,” Mike Bruno, Santander Bank region president for New England North, said in the statement. “We look forward to serving the banking needs of local residents and business owners at this exciting new location.”

Other features include a welcome kiosk where clients can check-in for appointments, a teller bar, curated music and a lounge area for clients before meeting with a banker or other members of the community, the statement said. It also has four offices where clients can meet privately with bankers and a 24-hour ATM.

To commemorate the branch opening, Santander said its executives presented a $50,000 donation to representatives from St. Francis House during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

St. Francis House is the largest day shelter in Massachusetts, serving people experiencing year-round homelessness. Santander said it has partnered with St. Francis House by providing philanthropy and volunteer service since 2017. The $50,000 donation is a two-year commitment to help homeless adults who are ready for employment learn about career pathways, increase their job skills, receive clothing, prepare résumés, practice for interviews and gain employment, the statement said.

“Santander is committed to supporting our local communities,” Bruno said. “Our ongoing support of St. Francis House aligns with Santander’s values and our dedication to making a difference in the neighborhoods where we live and work.”

Santander has more than 160 branches in Massachusetts, including about 30 in Boston.