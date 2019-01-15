Santander Taps Athenahealth Manager to Lead Specialized Banking Group

Santander Bank has hired a new leader for its specialized banking group.

The bank named Emily Vaughan Alexanderson to lead its group serving clients in the nonprofit, educational, professional services and technology and life sciences industries. She will report to Patricia Packard, director of government and specialized banking.

“We continue to make significant investments to support our growing commercial business and deliver valuable ideas to help our clients prosper,” David Harnisch, Santander Bank’s head of commercial banking, said in a statement. “Our focus remains on bringing customized solutions to every client, and I look forward to Emily’s leadership as we deliver our capabilities to help more clients prosper and thrive within these specialized industries.”

Alexanderson comes to Santander from Athenahealth where she held various roles including chief of staff to the company’s chief marketing officer, senior manager of the strategic planning and operations team, as well as experience on the financial planning and analysis team.

Before Athenahealth, Alexanderson was with RBS Global Markets where she delivered tailored interest rate derivative and foreign exchange solutions to the bank’s commercial clients in the U.S. Alexanderson earned a degree in international studies, political science and economics from Boston College.

“I’m excited to oversee the specialized banking group and work with Emily as we continue to strive to meet the needs of more clients,” Packard said in a statement. “Emily brings a wealth of knowledge to Santander. I look forward to her building a strong reputation as a trusted advisor and financial partner who brings sound solutions to this client segment.”

This investment continue Santander Bank’s ongoing commitment to adding commercial banking resources and capabilities. Santander expanded its commercial banking coverage in the U.S. last year with new bankers in the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest regions of the country. In addition to the specialized banking group, Santander Bank also added foreign corporate banking, technology, media and telecommunications banking, and a family office practice to better serve the unique needs of its clients.

