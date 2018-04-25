SBA Massachusetts Names Unic Pro Woman-Owned Business of Year

The U.S. Small Business Administration has named Unic Pro Inc. the 2018 Woman Small Business Owner of the Year for Massachusetts.

Unic Pro earned the recognition from the SBA for its success as a commercial cleaning company experiencing rapid growth in sales and job creation. Unic Pro is a 100 percent woman-owned business run by Lilian Radke, currently serving clientele including medical facilities, YMCAs, child care centers, universities, schools, government buildings and professional offices.

“Lilian Radke followed the SBA blueprint for growth utilizing the 3 C’s in our toolbox,” Robert Nelson, SBA Massachusetts district director, said in a statement. “She received counseling that helped her understand and open new markets; got approved for a working capital loan to create new jobs; and won government contracts that strengthened her company’s long-term financial health. We are all very excited to recognize her growth and accomplishments!”

“It is impossible to run a successful company without surrounding yourself with great people and resources. In the last few years I became more involved with programs by SBA, CWE and the Christian CEOs Group (C12 Group) that helped me become a better leader,” Lilian Radke, Unic Pro CEO, said in a statement. “Through these programs, I learned to implement a mission statement and core values that prepared me to grow my business and hire great people.”

In 2016, Radke was selected for inclusion in the Trademark Women of Distinction Honors Edition for demonstrating dedication, leadership and professional excellence. She was also included in the Worcester Business Journal’s Top 10 Women-Owned Businesses for 2017 and 2016.

The company was nominated by Sandra Ledbetter, Government Sales Advisor at Massachusetts Small Business Development Center Network.

Radke will be honored at the annual SCORE Boston / SBA awards luncheon along with other 2018 Massachusetts Small Business Week winners at the Sheraton Needham Hotel on May 4.

Tags: Massachusetts, SBA, Unic Pro