Seaport Rents Have Grown by 1.8 Percent Compared to Last Year

It’s no surprise that Rent Café’s annual list of the most expensive ZIP codes for renters includes Boston. However, in this year’s edition, Boston’s Seaport neighborhood rents have grown 1.8 percent year over, according to Rent Café’s analysis of 130 markets and 15 million rents from Yardi Matrix.

Ranked 34 out of 50, Boston’s Seaport has bumped up a spot compared to last year’s list. Twenty-six of the 50 ZIP codes with the highest average rents are in Manhattan, 13 are in San Francisco and five are in Southern California. With only two ZIP codes on the list, Boston seems to be more affordable than expected, considering U.S. average rent has reached an all-time high in July at $1,409.

Downtown Boston was ranked just below the Seaport, at 35. However, rents in the ZIP code have decreased by 2.3 percent compared to last year. Downtown also dropped nine spots in the ranking.

