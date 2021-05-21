Second Motto Mortgage Location Opens in Massachusetts

Motto Mortgage has added its second Massachusetts office, Motto Mortgage Residential in Plymouth.

Motto Mortgage is RE/MAX Holdings’ mortgage brand, and its mortgage offices are independently owned franchises. Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to loans from various wholesale lenders.

The first Massachusetts location, Motto Mortgage Northeast, opened last fall in Pembroke.

The Plymouth location was established by Michael Tubin, who has more than 18 years of experience in the industry. He is the office’s mortgage loan originator and operates in all Massachusetts markets.

“Motto Mortgage Residential offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Massachusetts,” Tubin said in a statement. “We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker.”

The office is located in the historic Post Office Building in Plymouth Center. Borrowers also have access to an online mortgage platform.