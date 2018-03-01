Self-Storage Operator Buys Brockton Property

Micro Wire Products has sold its 120 North Main St. property in Brockton to a buyer that plans to convert the 75,000-square-foot building into a self-storage facility.

The transaction enabled Micro Wire to sublease 18,000 square feet at 5 Mear Road in Holbrook for its manufacturing operations. The purchase price was $2.6 million.



NAI Hunneman’s Ovar Osvold, Cathy Minnerly and Sean Hannigan represented the seller and procured the buyer, Brockton & Main LLC, and represented Micro Wire in the sublease.

“Through extensive market due diligence, we were able to identify the optimal redevelopment for the site, and that turned out to be a brand new fully climate-controlled self-storage facility. The location’s demographics, traffic counts and overall market demand was the perfect match,” Osvold said in a statement.

Tags: Brockton, Micro Wire Products, NAI Hunneman