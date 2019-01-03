Service Credit Union Providing Assistance to Members During Government Shutdown

Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Service Credit Union is one of several financial institutions across the country providing assistance to its members during the government shutdown.

The organization said on its website that for members who have direct deposit, the credit union will post credits to their accounts based on the postings nearest to Dec. 1, 2018. For those members that do not have direct deposit, Service Credit Union is offering a government shutdown loan at 0 percent APR for six months for up to $3,000 to those who qualify.

Applications can be processed within 24 hours and any member that can show proof of federal employee status and should have received payroll will be eligible to apply for the government shutdown loan.

The credit union will waive early withdrawal penalties on existing certificates for those affected by the government shutdown.