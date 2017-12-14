Sharon Distribution Co. Signs 53.7K-SF Lease In Foxborough

Insulation suppliers IDI Distributors has committed to relocate from 1245 Providence Highway in Sharon to a newly-completed office and warehouse building in Foxborough’s Panas Park.

IDI leased 53,700 square feet at 45 Panas Road, which has 32-foot clear heights, early suppression fast-response sprinklers and outside storage.

NAI Hunneman’s Cathy Minnerly, Ovar Osvold and Sean Hannigan represented landlord Hercules Realty in the transaction. Cresa’s Tim Carlson and Elizabeth Geary represented IDI.

“45 Panas Road provides IDI Distributors with a brand new, first-class facility that can address both immediate and long-term needs, while maintaining their strategic location along Route 1,” Minnerly said in a statement.

