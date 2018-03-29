Shift Means MA Now Invested in Future of Maine Power Project

The future of Massachusetts hydropower will not come through the White Mountains of New Hampshire via the Northern Pass project, the state and utilities have agreed and announced Wednesday.

Instead, electric distribution companies working with the state have decided to finalize a long-term contract with the 140-mile New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) transmission project in Maine, which would feed the regional power grid including Massachusetts. The companies announced Wednesday they have officially terminated the conditional selection of the Northern Pass project.

Baker administration energy officials said a letter formally notifying both projects about the major decision is confidential.

“Today’s update by the Electric Distribution Companies continues the Baker-Polito Administration’s commitment to execute clean energy procurements that ensure the commonwealth is positioned to achieve a clean, affordable, and resilient energy future while progressing towards greenhouse gas reduction requirements,” Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs spokesman Peter Lorenz said in a statement.

The decision is aimed at ensuring that a major contract called for under the 2016 law stays on track for an April 25 submission, the Department of Energy Resources said.

A New Hampshire regulatory board denied a certification needed for the controversial Northern Pass Hydro project, which would bring hydroelectric power from Quebec to Massachusetts through a 192-mile electricity transmission project backed by Eversource Energy and the Canadian utility Hydro Quebec.

Northern Pass was the first choice of Massachusetts energy officials and utility executives for a hydropower contract called for under the 2016 renewable energy law, but after the decision by New Hampshire regulators the Baker administration made plans to switch to an alternative project that would transmit the power via Maine.

