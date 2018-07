Hanover Shopping Plaza sold last week for $6.25 million to a limited liability company.

Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic from Marcus & Millichap’s Boston office brokered the deal on behalf of the seller and the buyer.

The plaza is 26,307 square feet and is located at 1422 Washington St. It is surrounded by retail and restaurant business including Town Fair Tire, Papa Gino’s, D’Angelo and Pearle Vision.

Tags: Hanover Shopping Plaza, Marcus & Millichap