Silver Line Tunnel Reopens After Concrete Falls on Platform

The MBTA’s Silver Line tunnel has reopened following an incident Wednesday afternoon in which a chunk of concrete fell onto the platform at World Trade Center station on Congress Street.

No injuries were reported. The MBTA said the incident was related to construction of the Gables Residential apartment tower next to the station entrance. Street-level buses temporarily were placed in service between South Station and Silver Line Way.

“Out of an abundance of caution for T customers and employees, the MBTA has closed the Silver Line tunnel from South Station to Silver Line Way until that assessment is complete,” the MBTA said.

Pile-driving work has been taking place for a 23-story, 307-unit apartment tower being built on a 0.6-acre parcel at 501 Congress St. leased from Massport by Atlanta-based multifamily developer Gables Residential. The 0.6-acre parcel previously was used for surface parking.

