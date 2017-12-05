Six Leases Signed At 27 Drydock

After acquiring the 286,000-square-foot 27 Drydock building in South Boston’s marine industrial park late last year for $146.5 million, Boston-based Related Beal has completed six new leases and renewals with life science and biotech tenants.

The leases, totaling 120,000 square feet, by KeraFast, Emulate, MetaStat, Gingko Bioworks, Orig3n and InviCRO bring the converted warehouse up to 94 percent leased.

Related Real Estate Fund II assumed the ground lease on the building previously held by North Star Management in 2016, when the building was 84 percent leased. The former Army warehouse in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park is owned by the Economic Development and Industrial Corp. of Boston.

Gingko Bioworks was represented by Anne Columbia and Patrick Downing of Columbia Group Realty Advisors. Emulate was represented by Bob Richards of Transwestern|RBJ. InviCro was represented by Paul Leone of Cushman and Wakefield. Orig3n was represented by Michael Weiss, Connor Barnes, and William Foley of Cushman and Wakefield.

Tags: 27 Drydock, Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park, Related Beal