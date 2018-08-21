Slight Uptick Brings Unemployment Rate to 3.6 Percent

Unemployment in Massachusetts ticked up slightly to a rate of 3.6 percent in July even as the state added an estimated 4,800 jobs, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday.

The unemployment rate increased last month by one-tenth of a percentage point from the June rate of 3.5 percent, EOLWD said based on Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary job estimates. The July unemployment rate for Massachusetts is lower than the national jobless rate of 3.9 percent.

“Job estimates show the commonwealth has gained over 51,000 jobs since December and 213,600 jobs since January 2015,” Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta said in a statement. “These job gains, alongside low unemployment rates and labor force growth are signs of the continued health of the Massachusetts labor market.”

The state said Massachusetts added about 4,800 jobs in July and added 66,800 jobs between July 2017 and July 2018.

The state labor force – the number of people employed or not working but actively seeking work in the last four weeks – increased by 27,100 to 3,786,000 in July. EOLWD said there were 3,650,200 Massachusetts residents employed and 135,800 unemployed last month. The labor force participation rate – the percentage of the state’s working age population that is either employed and unemployed but looking for work – increased by four-tenths of a percentage point to 67.3 percent in July.

Tags: Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, Massachusetts labor market, unemployment rate