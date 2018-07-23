Software and Marketing Companies Lease Westford Property

Two new leases bring a 38,000-square-foot Westford property to nearly 72 percent occupancy.

Previously vacant and in poor condition, owner K&L Realty updated HVAC, lobby, landscaping and common areas at the property at 210 Littleton Road. The new tenants, MedAcuity Software and Carnegie Dartlet, are Westford-based companies who were looking to expand, R.W. Holmes said in a statement.

MedAcuity was represented by Mike Ogasapian and Carnegie was represented by Jim Bartholomew of commercial real estate firm R.W. Holmes.

