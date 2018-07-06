Solar Energy System Completed for Framingham Affordable Housing

Stonegate Group installed a 1,070-kilowatt solar energy system in an industrial building at 92 Blandin Ave. Framingham. Funded by Middlesex Savings Bank, the project has about 147,773 square feet of commercial space.

Taylor Consulting and Contracting helped facilitate the project and the sale of the net metering credits generated by the project to HallKeen Management for use by two of its affordable housing buildings in Massachusetts.

HallKeen’s affordable housing buildings will generate state and federal tax and financial incentives for Stonegate, such as Solar Renewable Energy Certificates that give financial incentives based on the amount of solar energy a system generates.

“Stonegate has been very forward-thinking in its decision to include solar in the renovation plans of this and other properties,” Bill Riordan, president of Taylor Consulting & Contracting, said in a statement. “Taylor Consulting & Contracting is happy to be able to assist Stonegate’s team to help evaluate, procure and realize this and other solar investments across its portfolio.”

“The 1,070-megawatt solar rooftop system will generate 1.34 megawatt hours per year of clean energy every year and an estimated 31.53 megawatt hours of clean energy over the life of the system,” Riordan said.

