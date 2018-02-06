Solomon Pond Park Buildings Sold to Oxford Investor

Nordblom Cos. has sold two buildings in Marlborough to Minardi Metrowest Properties of Oxford.

The two buildings at 150 and 200 Donald Lynch Blvd. total over 126,000 square feet in the 50-acre Solomon Pond Park. They are both over 95 percent leased to tenants including ReWalk Robotics, Western Digital, Brookfield Renewable Power and Little Superstars Learning Center. The sale price was $13.1 million.



Burlington-based Nordblom Management Co. has been named property manager under the new ownership.

On-site amenities include two miles of walking trails, fitness center, cafeteria with patio seating and Zagster bike sharing, and collaborative outdoor space.

Tags: Minardi Metrowest Properties, Nordblom Co., Solomon Pond Park